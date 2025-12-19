Sanjay Dutt's 'Aakhri Sawal' begins filming; makers share 'mahurat' glimpses

Film's focus

'Aakhri Sawal' to explore untold historical truths

The film's story revolves around a crucial meeting that significantly influenced the country's future, going beyond traditional textbook narratives. The makers have promised an objective portrayal of historical truths that have never been depicted on screen before. Warang, who made his directorial debut with the Marathi film Picasso in 2021, is known for movies like Deja Vu, Prem Pratha Dhumshan, and Piccolo.