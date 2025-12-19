Sanjay Dutt's 'Aakhri Sawal' begins filming; makers share 'mahurat' glimpses
What's the story
The creators of Aakhri Sawal, a historical drama helmed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang, have shared the mahurat glimpses from the film. The film stars a talented cast including Sanjay Dutt, Neetu Chandra, Amit Sadh, and Sameera Reddy. Set in the pre-Independence era, Aakhri Sawal is based on real events and delves into lesser-known aspects of India's history.
Film's focus
'Aakhri Sawal' to explore untold historical truths
The film's story revolves around a crucial meeting that significantly influenced the country's future, going beyond traditional textbook narratives. The makers have promised an objective portrayal of historical truths that have never been depicted on screen before. Warang, who made his directorial debut with the Marathi film Picasso in 2021, is known for movies like Deja Vu, Prem Pratha Dhumshan, and Piccolo.
Production details
'Aakhri Sawal' backed by Nirvikar Films, Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures
Aakhri Sawal is produced by Ujjwal Anand and Nikhil Nanda under the banners of Nirvikar Films and Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures. The film's screenplay has been penned by Utkarsh Naithani and it is co-produced by Dr. Deepak Singh in association with Prerna Arora. More information about the film's shooting schedule and release date will be revealed in the coming months.