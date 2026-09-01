Sanon GIVA ad sparks debate after Ranaut criticizes, Sanon defends

GIVA withdrew the ad, citing respect for cultural sentiments and staff safety.

Sanon responded, saying she had no issue with the outfit and would be more upset if Kriti wore traditional clothes without understanding their meaning.

Later, Priyanka Chopra's mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, commented on boundaries in clothing choices, prompting social media users to call out hypocrisy since Priyanka herself has worn bold outfits.

The conversation now centers around double standards and cultural expectations for women's fashion.