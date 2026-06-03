Sanon visits Tirumala temple to seek blessings for 'Cocktail 2'

Sanon Kapoor Mandanna star 'Cocktail 2'

Hitting theaters June 19, Cocktail 2 stars Kriti alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

Directed by Homi Adajania, it's a fresh take on friendship and love between three friends, not a direct sequel to the 2012 film.

The trailer teases drama with a love triangle twist, while Pritam's soundtrack includes the recently released track 'Tujhko,' featuring Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan.