Sanon visits Tirumala temple to seek blessings for 'Cocktail 2'
Entertainment
Kriti Sanon stopped by the famous Tirumala Temple on Wednesday, dressed in traditional attire to seek blessings for her new film, Cocktail 2.
The movie has been getting a lot of attention since its trailer dropped recently.
Sanon Kapoor Mandanna star 'Cocktail 2'
Hitting theaters June 19, Cocktail 2 stars Kriti alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.
Directed by Homi Adajania, it's a fresh take on friendship and love between three friends, not a direct sequel to the 2012 film.
The trailer teases drama with a love triangle twist, while Pritam's soundtrack includes the recently released track 'Tujhko,' featuring Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan.