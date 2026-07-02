Saqib Saleem reveals Salman's birthday surprise after shocking jail stint
What's the story
Bollywood actor and producer Saqib Saleem recently opened up about his experience working with Salman Khan on Race 3. In a chat with Variety India, he revealed how Khan surprised him on his birthday in April 2018. Despite being embroiled in legal troubles at the time, Khan had three cakes and a gift ready for Saleem's birthday.
Birthday plans
'It was our last day and...'
Saleem, who is also producing the upcoming film Baby Do Die Do starring his sister Huma Qureshi, shared, "We were shooting for Race on April 2. It was our last day and my birthday was April 8." "I told bhai, 'Bhai, it's my birthday on April 8...I'm thinking of throwing a party, will you come?'" "He just looked at me...and said...'Of course I'll come.'" However, two days after the conversation, Khan was suddenly sentenced to jail in Jodhpur.
Birthday surprise
Saleem calls Khan 'pure gold'
After Khan was released from jail, well-wishers gathered at the actor's Galaxy Apartments. Saleem reveals, "It was 11 pm, and I decided to sneak out quietly," but Khan stopped him. "He kept asking me to wait for 10 minutes." "At 12 o'clock, there were three cakes and a birthday gift for me." "I remember thinking, 'You are going through so much in your personal life, but you remembered.'" "That day I realized, this man is just pure gold."