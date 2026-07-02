Saqib Saleem reveals Salman's birthday surprise after shocking jail stint

Birthday surprise

Saleem calls Khan 'pure gold'

After Khan was released from jail, well-wishers gathered at the actor's Galaxy Apartments. Saleem reveals, "It was 11 pm, and I decided to sneak out quietly," but Khan stopped him. "He kept asking me to wait for 10 minutes." "At 12 o'clock, there were three cakes and a birthday gift for me." "I remember thinking, 'You are going through so much in your personal life, but you remembered.'" "That day I realized, this man is just pure gold."