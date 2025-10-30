'Build...mental filter': Sara Ali Khan on handling online trolling

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan recently opened up about handling constant trolling and criticism. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she admitted that it's not easy, especially when the negativity is personal. However, over time, she's developed mental filters to block out the noise and focus on what truly matters.

Mental filters 'Opinions come at you from all directions' Khan said, "It's definitely not easy when you're a public figure, opinions come at you from all directions, invited or not." "But over time, I've learned to build a bit of a mental filter." She added, "I remind myself that constructive criticism is about the work, and it helps me grow, learn, and improve. I really value that." "But...when the intention feels like it's to bring you down rather than lift you up, I try not to let it in."

Coping strategy On days when trolling gets to her Khan admitted there are days when the negativity affects her. "Honestly, as a human, some days things affect me more than I'd like. And that's okay." She added that she always returns to her work, family, routine, and friends for comfort. "At the end of the day, if you're proud of the work you're doing and growing along the way, that's what truly matters," she said.