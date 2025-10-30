'Build...mental filter': Sara Ali Khan on handling online trolling
What's the story
Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan recently opened up about handling constant trolling and criticism. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she admitted that it's not easy, especially when the negativity is personal. However, over time, she's developed mental filters to block out the noise and focus on what truly matters.
Mental filters
'Opinions come at you from all directions'
Khan said, "It's definitely not easy when you're a public figure, opinions come at you from all directions, invited or not." "But over time, I've learned to build a bit of a mental filter." She added, "I remind myself that constructive criticism is about the work, and it helps me grow, learn, and improve. I really value that." "But...when the intention feels like it's to bring you down rather than lift you up, I try not to let it in."
Coping strategy
On days when trolling gets to her
Khan admitted there are days when the negativity affects her. "Honestly, as a human, some days things affect me more than I'd like. And that's okay." She added that she always returns to her work, family, routine, and friends for comfort. "At the end of the day, if you're proud of the work you're doing and growing along the way, that's what truly matters," she said.
Public image
It's okay to have off days, says Khan
Khan, known for her vibrant public persona, also stressed there's no pressure to always appear cheerful. She admitted to having off days and indulging in what she calls her "mini-drama" moments. Meanwhile, Khan was last seen on the big screen in Anurag Basu's directorial Metro... In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.