Saraf calls playing freedom fighter Sachin in 'The Revolutionaries' transformative
Rohit Saraf says playing freedom fighter Sachin in the upcoming series The Revolutionaries was one of the most transformative moments of his career.
The show, directed by Nikkhil Advani and hitting Prime Video on September 11, 2026, dives into India's independence struggle through four young revolutionaries taking on British rule.
Saraf credits intense preparation, praises team
To become Sachin, Saraf underwent a significant physical commitment and a lot of self-reflection.
He shared that the role "It challenged me as an actor, of course, but somewhere along the way it also challenged the way I think, the way I work, what I believe I'm capable of and, honestly, even the way I look at myself," thanking his director and team for their support.
He's excited for everyone to see the hard work behind his performance: you'll spot Bhuvan Bam, Pratibha Ranta, and Gurfateh Pirzada in key roles too.