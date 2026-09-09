Saraf calls playing freedom fighter Sachin in 'The Revolutionaries' transformative

To become Sachin, Saraf underwent a significant physical commitment and a lot of self-reflection.

He shared that the role "It challenged me as an actor, of course, but somewhere along the way it also challenged the way I think, the way I work, what I believe I'm capable of and, honestly, even the way I look at myself," thanking his director and team for their support.

He's excited for everyone to see the hard work behind his performance: you'll spot Bhuvan Bam, Pratibha Ranta, and Gurfateh Pirzada in key roles too.