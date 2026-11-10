'Saranagati': Film based on ISKCON founder's life reveals AI teaser

The movie is produced by Rajesh Singh and Lohith Rao, with VK and Rudra Vruksh also on the direction team.

According to the YouTube description of the teaser, the "entire audiography, including music, sound design, and sound production" has been "crafted traditionally and organically."

While it seems that actors in the teaser are AI-generated, makers have claimed this is due to Artificial Intelligence Motion Capture (AI Motion Capture), where human movements were converted into digital characters.