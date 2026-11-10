'Saranagati': Film based on ISKCON founder's life reveals AI teaser
What's the story
The teaser for Saranagati, a "hybrid AI" feature film based on the life of ISKCON founder Swami Prabhupada, came out on Tuesday. The film chronicles Prabhupada's journey in the United States from 1965 and his efforts to popularize the Hare Krishna movement in the West. The project is directed by Gaura Shakti Dasa, a disciple of Prabhupada since the 1970s.
Twitter Post
See the teaser here
Hare Krishna!— Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) November 10, 2026
💙🪷Krishna, we present the TITLE TEASER of #Saranagati. ✨
With the blessings of Sri
WATCH NOW ▶️ https://t.co/881QNrSJQt
“O Kṛṣṇa, I am just a puppet in Your hands. Make me dance, make me dance, O my Lord make me dance as You like.”
Haribol! 🙏… pic.twitter.com/ErHenFjv09
Production insights
What you need to know about the film
The movie is produced by Rajesh Singh and Lohith Rao, with VK and Rudra Vruksh also on the direction team.
According to the YouTube description of the teaser, the "entire audiography, including music, sound design, and sound production" has been "crafted traditionally and organically."
While it seems that actors in the teaser are AI-generated, makers have claimed this is due to Artificial Intelligence Motion Capture (AI Motion Capture), where human movements were converted into digital characters.
Production support
Hombale Films behind 'Saranagati'
Saranagati is being backed by Hombale Films, known for their work on Kantara and Mahavatar Narsimha.
The studio also helped distribute the 2026 hit Hanuman Ansh in regional markets.
The success of Hanuman Ansh has paved the way for more films exploring the lives of Indian spiritual gurus.