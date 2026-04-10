Sarathkumar's 'Thaai Kizhavi' debuts on JioHotstar in 5 languages
Radikaa Sarathkumar's Thaai Kizhavi is now out on JioHotstar after its theatrical release earlier this year.
The family drama follows Pavunuthaayi, whose illness brings her long-separated sons back together, only for old tensions and inheritance squabbles to resurface.
You can catch it in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.
'Thaai Kizhavi' praised, posts 85L 84L
Thaai Kizhavi has been getting a lot of love from both critics and audiences. The movie kept up steady box office numbers even after two weeks, earning ₹85 lakh and ₹84 lakh on its 18th and 19th days.
Radikaa Sarathkumar's "immense stature" and "mass-y, whistle-worthy performance" especially stood out (as ETimes put it), while the film's mix of humor and music helped keep things engaging right up to its digital release.