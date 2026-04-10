Sarathkumar's 'Thaai Kizhavi' debuts on JioHotstar in 5 languages

'Thaai Kizhavi' praised, posts 85L 84L

Thaai Kizhavi has been getting a lot of love from both critics and audiences. The movie kept up steady box office numbers even after two weeks, earning ₹85 lakh and ₹84 lakh on its 18th and 19th days.

Radikaa Sarathkumar's "immense stature" and "mass-y, whistle-worthy performance" especially stood out (as ETimes put it), while the film's mix of humor and music helped keep things engaging right up to its digital release.