'Sardar 2' will release on September 10

Karthi's 'Sardar 2' gets release date: Everything to know

By Apoorva Rastogi 01:38 pm Jun 24, 202601:38 pm

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The much-anticipated sequel to the 2022 blockbuster Sardar, titled Sardar 2, will be released in theaters on September 10. The announcement was made by actor Karthi, who also stars in the film. He shared a brief video clip teasing the movie's release and wrote, "#Sardar2 ARRIVES... Worldwide in theaters on September 10!" The film is directed by PS Mithran and produced by Prince Pictures and IVY Entertainment.