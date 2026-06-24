Karthi's 'Sardar 2' gets release date: Everything to know
What's the story
The much-anticipated sequel to the 2022 blockbuster Sardar, titled Sardar 2, will be released in theaters on September 10. The announcement was made by actor Karthi, who also stars in the film. He shared a brief video clip teasing the movie's release and wrote, "#Sardar2 ARRIVES... Worldwide in theaters on September 10!" The film is directed by PS Mithran and produced by Prince Pictures and IVY Entertainment.
Box office battle
'Sardar 2' to clash with 'Ranabaali'
The release of Sardar 2 will come just days after the premiere of Yash's Kannada film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. It will also face off against Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Telugu film Ranabaali, which hits theaters on September 11. Both films are set to release a few days after Geetu Mohandas's Toxic, which features an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth.
Twitter Post
See Karthi's post
#Sardar2 ARRIVES…— Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) June 24, 2026
Worldwide in theatres on September 10! @Psmithran@iam_SJSuryah@lakku76@venkatavmedia@B4UMotionPics@ivyofficial2023@MalavikaM_@AshikaRanganath@rajishavijayan@iYogiBabu@SamCSmusic@george_dop@editorvijay@dhilipaction@PoornimaRamasw1… pic.twitter.com/Ld5uWJFXNw
Production insights
Everything to know about upcoming film
Sardar 2 features Karthi in dual roles as Agent Sardar and his younger self Vijay Prakash. The film also stars Rajisha Vijayan, SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, and Ashika Ranganath. The screenplay was written by Nambi, while Rathna Kumar, Ashameera Aiyappan, and Vignesh Muniyandi penned the script. The first schedule of Sardar 2 began in July 2024 at Prasad Labs in Chennai but was halted due to a tragic accident involving a stuntman.