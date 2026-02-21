Sargun Mehta rubbishes pregnancy rumors with savage Instagram post

Mehta also took to Instagram to address the rumors directly. She wrote , "NEWS APPARENTLY KNOWS, BEFORE US ABOUT OUR PREGNANCY FOR THE LAST 2 YEARS." "According to them, I've been pregnant. That's one long pregnancy! Just CALM DOWN and STOP spreading baseless news." "It wouldn't take much time to ask us or our team if the news is genuine before writing about it."

Actor's statement

Mehta has denied such rumors earlier too

Mehta added, "Where are these children going? How fast am I birthing them?" "Do they know my doctors? Or does me visiting a salon or a cafe now account for pregnancy?" "Ravi (Dubey) and I don't even know about this 'pregnancy.'" This isn't the first time rumors of the couple expecting a child have gone viral. Similar speculation arose after they were spotted at a hospital previously. At that time, too, Mehta had dismissed the claims as baseless.