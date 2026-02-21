Sargun Mehta rubbishes pregnancy rumors with savage Instagram post
What's the story
Actor Sargun Mehta has dismissed recent rumors that she's expecting her first child with husband Ravi Dubey. The speculation began when the couple was spotted near a hospital, leading to widespread reports that they were preparing for parenthood. However, Mehta has now refuted these claims. She told Hindustan Times, "It's a lie."
Social media response
'According to them, I've been pregnant'
Mehta also took to Instagram to address the rumors directly. She wrote, "NEWS APPARENTLY KNOWS, BEFORE US ABOUT OUR PREGNANCY FOR THE LAST 2 YEARS." "According to them, I've been pregnant. That's one long pregnancy! Just CALM DOWN and STOP spreading baseless news." "It wouldn't take much time to ask us or our team if the news is genuine before writing about it."
Actor's statement
Mehta has denied such rumors earlier too
Mehta added, "Where are these children going? How fast am I birthing them?" "Do they know my doctors? Or does me visiting a salon or a cafe now account for pregnancy?" "Ravi (Dubey) and I don't even know about this 'pregnancy.'" This isn't the first time rumors of the couple expecting a child have gone viral. Similar speculation arose after they were spotted at a hospital previously. At that time, too, Mehta had dismissed the claims as baseless.