'Sathi Leelavathi' streams on SunNXT as Tripathi faces divorce
Entertainment
Looking for a new rom-com to stream? Sathi Leelavathi just dropped on SunNXT!
Directed by Tatineni Satya, the film follows Leela (Lavanya Tripathi), a successful filmmaker whose world flips when her husband Ram Sethu (Dev Mohan) asks for a divorce after falling for someone else.
The story dives into modern relationships with both heart and humor.
May 8 theatrical release, 7.5/10 IMDb
The movie features Madonna Sebastian, V.K. Naresh, and VTV Ganesh alongside the leads.
Written by Udhay Pottipadyu with music from Mickey J Meyer and editing by Sathish Suriya, it hit theaters on May 8, 2026.
It's already earned strong box office numbers and holds a solid 7.5/10 on IMDb, so it might be worth adding to your watchlist!