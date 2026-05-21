'Sathi Leelavathi' streams on SunNXT as Tripathi faces divorce Entertainment May 21, 2026

Looking for a new rom-com to stream? Sathi Leelavathi just dropped on SunNXT!

Directed by Tatineni Satya, the film follows Leela (Lavanya Tripathi), a successful filmmaker whose world flips when her husband Ram Sethu (Dev Mohan) asks for a divorce after falling for someone else.

The story dives into modern relationships with both heart and humor.