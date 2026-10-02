Keerthy Suresh-Mysskin's 'Sathyavan Savithiri' gets new release date
What's the story
The release of the much-anticipated courtroom drama, Sathyavan Savithiri, starring Keerthy Suresh and Mysskin, has been postponed to November 20. The film was initially slated for a July 24 release but was delayed. Drumsticks Productions, the studio behind the movie, announced this new release date on Friday via their social media platforms.
Film plot
Story and cast of the film
The film, directed by Praveen S Vijay, revolves around two lawyers played by Suresh and Mysskin.
Mysskin plays Suresh's senior advocate.
Revealing the story, a source told IANS, "When her boss chooses to take the side of wrong-doers in a particular case, Savithiri attempts to make him see reason. However, it is at this point, she sees his true colors."
The project also stars Heartbeat Charukesh, Balasaravanan, Madhusudhanan, Shilpa Manjunath, R Sundararajan, Brigida, Mala Parvathi, and A Venkatesh.
Production details
Crew and production details
Sathyavan Savithiri is a joint production venture between Zee Studios and Drumsticks Productions.
The film's cinematography is by Arul Vincent, while Sam CS has composed the music.
The editing for this courtroom drama has been done by Prasanna GK.