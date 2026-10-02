Keerthy Suresh-Mysskin's 'Sathyavan Savithiri' gets new release date

The film, directed by Praveen S Vijay, revolves around two lawyers played by Suresh and Mysskin.

Mysskin plays Suresh's senior advocate.

Revealing the story, a source told IANS, "When her boss chooses to take the side of wrong-doers in a particular case, Savithiri attempts to make him see reason. However, it is at this point, she sees his true colors."

The project also stars Heartbeat Charukesh, Balasaravanan, Madhusudhanan, Shilpa Manjunath, R Sundararajan, Brigida, Mala Parvathi, and A Venkatesh.