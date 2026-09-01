Satyaa debuts in 'Hanuman Ansh' about Neem Karoli Baba
Hanuman Ansh, released on August 7, 2026 and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, follows the spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba, from a grieving child to a respected leader linked to Lord Hanuman.
Shobhinaw Satyaa, an FTII graduate, steps into the spotlight for his first acting role.
Satyaa earned lead via screen test
Satyaa spent nearly 10 years working behind the scenes in Bollywood, including shows like CID and Ragini MMS Returns.
He was originally part of the film's crew but landed the lead after impressing the director with his screen test, a pretty unexpected twist.
Satyaa praised for Neem Karoli portrayal
Satyaa was widely praised for his portrayal of the young Neem Karoli Baba. The film explores devotion, loss, and finding purpose.
It also features Chandan Anand and Mannish Chaudhary.
Before this role, Satyaa taught acting at Opulent School of Acting and Films.