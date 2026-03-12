After 'Jab Khuli Kitaab,' Saurabh Shukla returns to 'King' shoot

Shukla, who recently directed the Pankaj Kapur - Dimple Kapadia starrer Jab Khuli Kitaab, is now balancing his acting and directing careers. He said, "From an actor's perspective, [taking a break] is difficult, it's also stupid at times. But when I was living it, it was easy. Physically, I cannot be present at two places." Last week, he had two releases: Anil Kapoor 's Subedaar on Prime Video (where he acted) and Jab Khuli Kitaab on Zee5.

Creative insights

Writing enhances acting, says Shukla

Shukla believes that writing can enhance one's acting skills. He said, "I always say, 'If you want to be an actor, please write. Look at paintings, sing, pursue music because it gives you a sense of rhythm. Everything is interrelated.'" He added that he believes in living life to the fullest and has no plans of limiting himself to one aspect of his career in this lifetime.