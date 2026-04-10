Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce planning NYC wedding this July?
What's the story
Pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are reportedly getting married in New York City on July 3. The couple had previously considered Rhode Island for their wedding venue but decided on NYC instead. A source told Page Six that the "save-the-dates" for their wedding have already been sent out. Earlier, reports suggested the pair could tie the knot in Rhode Island, but it looks like plans have changed.
Venue significance
Swift's connection with NYC
Swift has a deep connection with New York City. She moved into two adjacent penthouses in Tribeca in 2014, which she turned into a single duplex. Over the years, she has expanded her property portfolio in the area by purchasing a townhouse and a 3,500-square-foot loft. In 2014, she paid tribute to the city with her song Welcome to New York.
Ambassador role
Her honorary title
Swift's relationship with New York City goes beyond property ownership. She was appointed as the city's Global Welcome Ambassador for 2014-2015, during which her song Welcome to New York was used to promote tourism in the city. Her frequent visits to NYC and outings with friends further cement her bond with the city.
Wedding details
A look at their wedding plans
The couple is reportedly planning a three-week honeymoon to The Bahamas, Italy, France, Croatia, Greece, Singapore, and Australia. They are said to have asked their guests to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) before confirming their RSVP for the wedding. This move shows how serious they are about keeping their big day private!