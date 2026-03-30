Sayani Gupta teases directorial debut 'Aasmani,' shares production plans

Actor Sayani Gupta , known for her roles in Margarita with a Straw and Article 15, has launched her own production house called Sayani Gupta Movies (SGM). The first project under this banner will be her debut directorial short film titled Aasmani . Gupta said she wanted to "build a community of like-minded people" through this venture.

Vision statement 'Film sets can be magical' Gupta emphasized the importance of choosing the right team for a successful film. She told The Hollywood Reporter India, "I have always believed that casting the crew is the most important thing. With the right collaborators, film sets can be magical." "It has been a long dream to one day create a space for that to happen. Hopefully, this is the first baby step in that direction."

Film details Gupta wrote, directed, and produced 'Aasmani' Gupta's Aasmani will be headlined by Revathy and also star Daria Bedi and Abhay Kaul. The film has been written, directed, and produced by Gupta herself. She said that backing Aasmani was the "first step toward that intentional path of creating stories that I want to put out into the world." The team conducted a recce for over a year and found incredible locations across Maharashtra.

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