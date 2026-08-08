How lyricist Sayeed Quadri's struggles shaped 'Bheege Honth Tere'
What's the story
Sayeed Quadri, the celebrated lyricist behind the iconic Murder song Bheege Honth Tere, recently opened up about his struggles and their impact on his craft. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he revealed that he wrote this chartbuster during a particularly dark phase in his life when he was jobless and directionless. "There are times in life when you just don't know where to go and what to do next," he said.
Creative struggle
Quadri's thoughts during that phase
Quadri shared, "I used to wonder, 'Roz subah hoti hai. Log kaam pe jaate hai.' But I am jobless and without any work."
"I used to wonder 'Yeh subah kyun hoti hai? Hamesha raat kyun nahin rehti?' Kam se kam yeh bahana toh milta ki raat ko aadmi ghar pe rehta hai!"
"Mere andar jo khalipan tha, usne mujhse yeh gaana likhwaya tha."
The song resonated with many youngsters who told him, "Aapne hamari kahani likh di."
Artistic insight
His take on pain leading to art
Quadri further elaborated on how personal pain can lead to powerful artistic expression.
He said, "When a man goes through pain and when he puts that pain and agony in his creations, it is bound to touch the listeners' hearts."
"Woh kahaani ek shaks ki hoti hai lekin fir bhi woh kahaani laakhon ki ho jaati hai. Even they are going through the same struggle, and they could see themselves."
The song was sung by Kunal Ganjawala.
Industry journey
His gratitude toward the Bhatt family
Quadri further expressed his gratitude to Mahesh Bhatt for introducing him to the film industry.
He said, "Whatever I am today, the credit goes to the Bhatt family. Mahesh Bhatt got me into the industry."
"And now, I am proud to have worked with three generations of Bhatts - Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, and now Vishesh Bhatt!"
On his future projects, he revealed that he has written songs for Sunny Deol's Gabru.