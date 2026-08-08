How lyricist Sayeed Quadri's struggles shaped 'Bheege Honth Tere'

Quadri further elaborated on how personal pain can lead to powerful artistic expression.

He said, "When a man goes through pain and when he puts that pain and agony in his creations, it is bound to touch the listeners' hearts."

"Woh kahaani ek shaks ki hoti hai lekin fir bhi woh kahaani laakhon ki ho jaati hai. Even they are going through the same struggle, and they could see themselves."

The song was sung by Kunal Ganjawala.