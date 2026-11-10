Suriya's 'Scene' remains strong; nears ₹150cr worldwide
What's the story
The Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Scene, starring Suriya and directed by Jithu Madhavan, has continued its strong performance at the box office. On Monday (Day 4), it collected a net of ₹21.25 crore across 5,801 shows in India. The film's total India gross collections now stand at an impressive ₹98.05 crore, with a total India net collection of ₹84.4 crore so far.
Regional success
'Scene' dominates the box office in regional markets
The film's Day 4 collection was driven by its performance in Tamil and Telugu.
It raked in ₹17.85 crore from 4,378 shows in Tamil on Monday, accounting for 84% of the day's total net collection.
The Telugu version also contributed ₹3.4 crore from 1,423 shows on the same day.
This regional dominance highlights the film's widespread appeal across different linguistic markets in India.
International success
International success and worldwide gross collection
The film's success is not limited to India; it has also made a mark in overseas markets.
On Day 4, Scene collected an estimated ₹5 crore internationally, taking its total overseas gross to ₹51.5 crore so far.
This impressive performance has pushed the worldwide gross collection of Scene to a staggering ₹149.55 crore, further cementing its status as a box office hit on both domestic and international fronts.
Box office trend
Steady growth in box office collections since release
Scene has shown steady growth in its box office collections since its release.
The film opened with a net collection of ₹19.15 crore on Friday, November 6, which increased to ₹20.35 crore on Saturday and further to ₹23.65 crore on Sunday, marking its highest single-day collection so far.
Despite a slight dip on Monday, the film's total collection after four days stands at an impressive ₹84.4 crore, indicating strong word-of-mouth publicity among audiences.
Film details
All about 'Scene'
Scene features Suriya as a cop named Inbaraaj, who is known for his swagger and attitude.
The film also marks the return of Nazriya Nazim to Tamil cinema after 12 years. It is produced by Suriya and Jyotika's 2D Entertainment and the newly established Zhagaram Studios.
Anandaraj, Lal, Rajpriyan, Suresh Mathiyalagan, and Gajaraj also star in it.