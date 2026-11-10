Suriya's 'Scene' remains strong; nears ₹150cr worldwide

The film's Day 4 collection was driven by its performance in Tamil and Telugu.

It raked in ₹17.85 crore from 4,378 shows in Tamil on Monday, accounting for 84% of the day's total net collection.

The Telugu version also contributed ₹3.4 crore from 1,423 shows on the same day.

This regional dominance highlights the film's widespread appeal across different linguistic markets in India.