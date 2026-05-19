'Scooby-doo' franchise expands with anime series

The beloved Scooby-Doo franchise is set to expand with the upcoming anime series titled Yokoso Scooby-Doo! The show will be a Tubi Original and will take place in Japan . Frank Welker and Matthew Lillard, who have been part of the franchise for decades, will reprise their roles as Scooby-Doo and Shaggy, respectively. The plot revolves around the duo accidentally releasing mythical monsters during their visit to Japan.

Plot details Here's what happens in 'Yokoso Scooby-Doo' In Yokoso Scooby-Doo, while on a culinary adventure in Japan, Scooby-Doo and Shaggy accidentally unleash hundreds of mythical monsters across the country. To tackle this chaos, they are joined by new allies: Scooby's uncle Daisuke-Doo, a magical girl named Yume, and a gadget expert named Takumi. Together, they embark on an exciting mystery filled with monster chases and fun-filled chaos.

Official statement Adam Lewinson shares his excitement for the new series Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer at Tubi, expressed his excitement about the new series. He said, "Scooby-Doo is one of the most beloved franchises in entertainment, and Yokoso Scooby-Doo lets us reinvent it in a way fans haven't seen before." "By bringing Scooby and Shaggy into a bold anime world set in Japan, we're connecting with global fandoms and delivering the kind of fun, chaotic mystery that travels across generations."

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Voice actors Meet the iconic actors behind Scooby-Doo and Shaggy Welker has been associated with the Scooby-Doo franchise since 1969, when he first voiced Fred Jones in Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! He continued to voice Fred and other characters until 2002's A Scooby-Doo! Christmas when he started voicing Scooby-Doo. Lillard, on the other hand, debuted as Shaggy in the live-action film Scooby-Doo in 2002 and has since played the character both on-screen and as a voice actor.

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