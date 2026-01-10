Sydney Sweeney's DMs flooded by athletes, boyfriend Scooter Braun 'furious'

Hollywood actor Sydney Sweeney is reportedly facing unwanted attention from professional athletes who are sliding into her direct messages (DMs). This has left her boyfriend, talent manager Scooter Braun, feeling "furious and disrespected," according to insiders who talked to The Sun. The 28-year-old Euphoria star allegedly ignores these messages and blocks the senders.

Relationship challenges Braun's traditional views clash with Sweeney's independence The couple, who started dating last year, are reportedly facing several issues in their relationship. An insider revealed that Braun, 44, is struggling with Sweeney's need for personal space. "Sydney has always been fiercely independent," the source explained. "She values time alone, whether that's traveling by herself or going out with girlfriends."

Past encounters Sweeney's ex-fiance meeting added to Braun's frustration Braun was reportedly left "furious and disrespected" after Sweeney met her ex-fiance, Jonathan Davino, in Los Angeles last November. The source added that Braun, who is described as "old school," is still adjusting to Sweeney's independent lifestyle. Despite these challenges, insiders have previously confirmed that Braun is very much invested in their relationship.