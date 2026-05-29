Scooter Braun reflects on feud with Taylor Swift

Conflict details

'I will never truly understand that situation...'

Braun, 44, said Swift once invited him to a private party where she expressed her "utmost respect" for him. He said, "I will never truly understand that situation to this day. I wish her nothing but the best." "I think what it did bring to light is that artists are going to start wanting to own their masters, and I think you're seeing artists more and more do that, and I think that's great."