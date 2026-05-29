Scooter Braun reflects on feud with Taylor Swift
What's the story
Scooter Braun, the businessman at the center of a public feud with Taylor Swift, has recently spoken about their conflict. On a recent episode of the Second Thought podcast, he revealed, "I don't know Taylor Swift. I think I've met her in my life three times." Despite their very public disagreement over his acquisition of her master recordings, Braun insisted, "I have never had a substantial conversation with her in my life."
Conflict details
'I will never truly understand that situation...'
Braun, 44, said Swift once invited him to a private party where she expressed her "utmost respect" for him. He said, "I will never truly understand that situation to this day. I wish her nothing but the best." "I think what it did bring to light is that artists are going to start wanting to own their masters, and I think you're seeing artists more and more do that, and I think that's great."
Artist's stance
How did the feud start?
The conflict started in 2019 when Braun bought the rights to Swift's first six albums from her former record label, Big Machine Records. Swift was not pleased with the acquisition, saying in a Tumblr post, "Scooter has stripped me of my...life's work." She accused him of "incessant, manipulative bullying" through his former clients Justin Bieber and Ye. However, Braun later told Page Six he was "happy" for Swift when she bought back her masters from Shamrock Capital in May 2025.