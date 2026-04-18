Scorpions cancel 'Coming Home' India tour due to medical issues
What's the story
The legendary German rock band Scorpions has canceled their upcoming Coming Home India Tour due to "unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members." The tour was scheduled for April, with performances in Shillong (April 21), Delhi-NCR (April 24), Bengaluru (April 26), and Mumbai (April 30). The news was announced by the organizers on Instagram on Saturday.
Official statement
Ticket refunds assured for fans
The organizers expressed their regret over the cancellation, stating, "We apologize for the inconvenience and disappointment caused to fans." They added, "The band members are very keen to perform in India when possible and within their schedule." They also assured that all tickets purchased through BookMyShow "will be automatically refunded within 7-10 working days."
Previous tours
The last Scorpions concert in India was in 2007
The last time Scorpions performed in India was during the 2000s. They toured India during their Acoustica Live Tour in August 2001, performing in Bengaluru, and returned for the Humanity World Tour in December 2007 with shows in Shillong, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
Tour anticipation
Scorpions were excited to return after almost 20 years
Ahead of their Coming Home tour, Scorpions had expressed excitement about returning to India. Guitarist Matthias Jabs told PTI, "We have great memories from playing in India almost 20 years ago." "The audience is fantastic, it's a rock audience, and we have best memories." He added they were expecting to play for a new generation of fans since it had been so long since their last visit.