Scorpions cancel 'Coming Home' India tour due to medical issues

The legendary German rock band Scorpions has canceled their upcoming Coming Home India Tour due to "unforeseen medical circumstances affecting the band members." The tour was scheduled for April, with performances in Shillong (April 21), Delhi-NCR (April 24), Bengaluru (April 26), and Mumbai (April 30). The news was announced by the organizers on Instagram on Saturday.

Official statement Ticket refunds assured for fans The organizers expressed their regret over the cancellation, stating, "We apologize for the inconvenience and disappointment caused to fans." They added, "The band members are very keen to perform in India when possible and within their schedule." They also assured that all tickets purchased through BookMyShow "will be automatically refunded within 7-10 working days."

Previous tours The last Scorpions concert in India was in 2007 The last time Scorpions performed in India was during the 2000s. They toured India during their Acoustica Live Tour in August 2001, performing in Bengaluru, and returned for the Humanity World Tour in December 2007 with shows in Shillong, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Advertisement