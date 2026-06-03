Scorsese faces backlash for using AI-generated storyboards in preproduction

Ortiz and Deats denounce AI storyboards

Not everyone's happy. Marvel artist Karla Ortiz says he's "He throws every single storyboard artist he's ever worked with under the bus ... To use his legacy and power for this is just so disgusting. ", while director Samuel Deats calls out AI for relying on "There is absolutely no reason to need AI built on the stolen work of millions of artists to storyboard your vision, have some damn pride and respect your peers."

Still, Scorsese isn't alone: more filmmakers are testing out AI in early stages, though he insists it's just a tool for prep and not something he'll use in the final cut.