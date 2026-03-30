'Scream 7' digital, Blu-ray release March 31, Campbell, Cox return
Entertainment
Horror fans, get ready: Scream 7 is dropping on digital and Blu-ray March 31, 2026.
Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox are back as Sidney and Gale, and this time you'll also get a peek behind the scenes at their long-running partnership.
The film has already pulled in over $195 million worldwide.
'Scream 7' extras include deleted scenes
The digital release packs over 40 minutes of extras, including deleted scenes and a music video by Ice Nine Kills featuring Mckenna Grace.
The story follows Sidney teaming up with her daughter (Isabel May) to face a new Ghostface.
Neve Campbell teased the possibility of Scream 8, saying, "Let's see how audiences like it," so there could be more scares ahead if fans are into it.