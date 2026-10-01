'Scrubs' producer Weinberg faces 23 charges at Los Angeles trial
Entertainment
Eric Weinberg, best known for producing Scrubs, is now on trial in Los Angeles facing 23 serious charges, including sexual battery and forcible rape.
Prosecutors say he lured women to his home for photo shoots between 2014 and 2019, leading to nonconsensual encounters.
Weinberg says everything was consensual.
Sax ties Weinberg case to divorce
Weinberg's lawyer argues his actions may have been questionable but not criminal.
The case is tangled up with his messy divorce from Hilary Bidwell; Weinberg's attorney, Robin Sax, has claimed, "It was part of a contentious, many year divorce case with many attempts by Ms Bidwell to gain full custody,"
Sax said.
Five charges were just dropped this week, but the trial starts today.
If convicted, Weinberg could face life in prison.