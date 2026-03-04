'Scrubs' revival attracts 11.36M viewers, sets record for ABC
What's the story
The revival of the beloved medical comedy series Scrubs has made a triumphant return to ABC, attracting an impressive 11.36 million total cross-platform viewers within its first five days, according to Disney. This figure includes viewers from the original linear premiere on February 25, as well as those who tuned in through linear encores and streaming platforms such as Hulu, Disney+, and other digital outlets.
Streaming success
'Scrubs' is highest-performing episode of an ABC comedy series
The revival of Scrubs has not only attracted a massive audience but also set a new record for ABC comedies. It became the highest-performing episode of an ABC comedy series and the top debut of any ABC series on streaming platforms in over a year, since the premiere of Shifting Gears. However, Disney did not disclose how many viewers were specifically from streaming services.
Audience increase
'Scrubs' revival sees 158% growth in viewership
The total five-day audience for the Scrubs revival saw a significant increase of approximately 158% compared to the live + same-day broadcast viewership of 4.4 million, according to Nielsen. This remarkable growth underscores the enduring popularity of the series and its ability to attract both new and returning viewers after a 17-year hiatus.
Cast details
Cast of the 'Scrubs' revival
The Scrubs revival stars original cast members Zach Braff and Donald Faison, who reprise their roles as J.D. and Turk. They are joined by Sarah Chalke, and all three serve as executive producers. The series features both new and returning characters navigating the challenges of Sacred Heart Hospital with humor and heart. Original cast members Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley return as Carla and Dr. Perry Cox, respectively.
Production insights
Meet the producers behind the scenes of 'Scrubs'
The Scrubs revival is produced by 20th Television, a division of Disney Television Studios. Bill Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer are the executive producers for Doozer Productions. Aseem Batra serves as the executive producer and showrunner, with Randall Winston also on board as an executive producer. In Wednesday's episode, viewers can expect to see Elliot (Chalke) dealing with a difficult patient while J.D. discovers online doctor reviews.