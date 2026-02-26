'Scrubs' is back on TV: All that has changed

The beloved medical comedy-drama, Scrubs, has made a triumphant return with its revival season. The new series premiered on Wednesday (local time) on ABC, bringing back some of the original cast members, including Zach Braff (John "J.D." Dorian), Sarah Chalke (Elliot Reid), and Donald Faison (Christopher Turk). The show also features John C. McGinley as Dr. Cox and Judy Reyes as Carla.

Show evolution Plot of the revival series The revival of Scrubs features J.D. returning to Sacred Heart Hospital as chief of medicine after Dr. Cox's retirement. J.D. is also divorced now. The show continues to deliver a mix of comedy and heartfelt moments, along with J.D.'s quirky daydream sequences and voiceovers. However, the characters have evolved since the show's original run from 2001 to 2010 (Lawrence and revival showrunner Aseem Batra confirmed that the new series ignores Season 9, which was more of a spinoff season).

Character development Braff on how he approached J.D.'s evolution Braff, who reprises his role as J.D., spoke about how he approached the character's evolution. He said, per CNN, "I was just trying to figure out what the 50-year-old father, excellent teacher version of J.D. is and have it be real, while still being a guy who's sort of goofy and silly like I think I am in real life."

Advertisement

Off-screen camaraderie Faison on returning to Turk after years Faison, who plays Turk, said returning to the role felt like riding a bike. He added that he and Braff have a great off-screen friendship which contributes to their on-screen chemistry. The two actors are known for their close bond in real life as well, having starred together in T-Mobile commercials and co-hosted the podcast Fake Doctors, Real Friends.

Advertisement

Show's significance Why the revival was important to the cast and crew The revival of Scrubs felt right to much of the cast and crew, who believe that there's always room for a show that pays tribute to medical professionals. Faison said, "Now more than ever, we need to laugh." Chalke added that the recreated Sacred Heart Hospital was "identical to the old hospital," further adding to the nostalgia of the revival.

New additions Introduction of new characters in the revival The revival also introduces a new generation of characters, including Layla Mohammadi as surgical intern Amara, Ava Bunn as medical intern Sam Tosh (aka TikTok Doc), Jacob Dudman and David Gridley as medical interns Asher and Blake, and Amanda Morrow as surgical intern Dashana. Despite some of them being around a year old when Scrubs first premiered, the veterans on set made sure to welcome everyone into the fold.