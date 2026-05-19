Cannes: Sebastian Stan slams Donald Trump, US's political situation

Sebastian Stan, the Marvel Cinematic Universe actor who played Donald Trump in The Apprentice, recently slammed the President of the United States. Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival , where his new film Fjord was being screened, Stan said things are not looking good. "I think we're in a really, really bad place," he said. The last time he was at Cannes was for The Apprentice, which was before Trump's second election victory.

Stan's concerns 'If you look at the consolidation of media, censorships...' Stan further elaborated on his concerns about the current state of affairs. "To be honest, when you're looking at what's happening, if you look at the consolidation of media, censorships, the threats, the supposed lawsuits that never end but don't go anywhere, the writing was on the wall." "We encountered that with the movie. We were unsure if the movie would play the festival." "We went through all of that before Jimmy Kimmel...Stephen Colbert. Wish it wasn't like that."

Twitter Post Here's what Stan said Sebastian Stan reflects on ‘The Apprentice’ and how he views President Trump now, who he portrayed in the film last time he was in #Cannes: “I think we’re in a really bad place. When you’re looking at what’s happening, like the consolidation of the media, censorship, threats and… pic.twitter.com/slKDWo7qbd — Deadline (@DEADLINE) May 19, 2026

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Film controversy 'The Apprentice' and Trump's lawsuit In The Apprentice, Stan played a young Trump in 1980s New York City. The film had sparked controversy as it depicted a scene where Trump rapes his then-wife, Ivana Trump. Following this, Trump had threatened to sue the production company and sent a cease-and-desist letter to producers to prevent the film's release in America. Despite these challenges, The Apprentice opened in October 2024 and grossed over $4 million in the country, as per Box Office Mojo.

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