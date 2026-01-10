Sebastian Stan to play Harvey Dent in 'Batman Part II'
What's the story
Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) star Sebastian Stan, who has portrayed Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, is set to join the DC Universe in Matt Reeves's The Batman Part II. The sequel, which stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, will feature Stan as Harvey Dent, with the potential to become his alter ego, Two-Face. This news was first hinted at by Stan's stylist Michael Fisher on Instagram and later confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter's Heatvision newsletter.
Character background
Stan's casting raises stakes for Pattinson's Bruce Wayne
Stan's casting as Dent, a former district attorney who becomes the villainous Two-Face after his face is disfigured, adds an intriguing element to The Batman Part II. Dent is often seen as Gotham's most tragic and complex villain, representing the fragility of justice in a corrupt city. It was previously reported that Scarlett Johansson would join the cast, too. Fans speculate that she could play Gilda Gold, Dent's wife, who plays a significant role in The Long Halloween.
Release date
'The Batman Part II' set for October 2027 release
The Batman Part II is currently scheduled to hit theaters on October 1, 2027. The film will be a sequel to Reeves's critically acclaimed The Batman, which was released in March 2022 and starred Pattinson as the titular character. Meanwhile, Barry Keoghan is all set to appear in the sequel as Joker.