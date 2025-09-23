Zubeen Garg's 2nd post-mortem underway; funeral procession to start soon

After the second autopsy, Garg's mortal remains will be taken back to Sarusajai Stadium. The stadium has been the location for thousands of fans and admirers to pay their last respects over the last two days. The funeral procession is expected to start around 10:00am. His cremation will take place at a government-allotted plot in Sonapur later today.

As a #ZubeenFan , personally I didn’t endorse the idea of a second post mortem on his body. But as Chief Minister, people’s sentiment hold more weight than my opinion. Hence we have consented to cut open his body and do a second post mortem. pic.twitter.com/lHxPkh4rX1

Route

Garg to get 21-gun salute

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has confirmed that the procession will take a route that avoids city limits. Garg's remains will be taken in an ambulance, accompanied by 85 artists and family members in government-arranged buses. At the cremation ground, Assam Police will carry the casket and honor him with a 21-gun salute. Meanwhile, as per reports, CM Sarma and his team escorted the remains of the singer to the location of the second post-mortem.