NewsBytes recommends: 'They Call Him OG' trailer--Pawan Kalyan is back
Entertainment
The trailer for They Call Him OG just dropped, and fans are buzzing.
Pawan Kalyan steps back into the spotlight as Ojas Gambheera, a leader making a dramatic return after years away.
The new poster shows him in full action mode, setting the stage for an intense story.
'OG' also stars Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan
Bollywood's Emraan Hashmi makes his Telugu debut as the villain Omi Bhau, adding extra hype to the film.
Directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari, it also stars Priyanka Mohan, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Harish Uthaman.
Fans are showing serious love—one even bought a ₹1.3 lakh ticket at a charity auction supporting Kalyan's Jana Sena Party.