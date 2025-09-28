'120 Bahadur' teaser: Farhan protects motherland in gritty war drama
What's the story
The second teaser of Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 120 Bahadur was released on Sunday. The special teaser tribute was launched on the birth anniversary of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and features her iconic patriotic song Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon. The film, set against the backdrop of the 1962 India-China war, stars Akhtar as PVC Major Shaitan Singh Bhati.
Film tribute
Teaser beautifully aligns with Kavi Pradeep's heartfelt lyrics
The film pays homage to the brave soldiers who fought in the 1962 India-China War. The teaser beautifully aligns with Kavi Pradeep's heartfelt lyrics, capturing the undying spirit, patriotism, and brotherhood of Charlie Company soldiers. Every frame is a salute to the martyrs of Rezang La and their unbreakable courage. Raashii Khanna also plays a key role in the drama.
Film details
Film is set to hit theaters on November 21, 2025
The film is directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios). It was shot in the breathtaking landscapes of Ladakh and draws deeply from the true events of the 1962 India-China war. The teaser reflects their valiance and brotherhood, paying homage to the courage of the heroes of Rezang La. It will premiere on November 21.