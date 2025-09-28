'120 Bahadur' teaser: Farhan protects motherland in gritty war drama

The film pays homage to the brave soldiers who fought in the 1962 India-China War. The teaser beautifully aligns with Kavi Pradeep's heartfelt lyrics, capturing the undying spirit, patriotism, and brotherhood of Charlie Company soldiers. Every frame is a salute to the martyrs of Rezang La and their unbreakable courage. Raashii Khanna also plays a key role in the drama.

Film details

Film is set to hit theaters on November 21, 2025

The film is directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios). It was shot in the breathtaking landscapes of Ladakh and draws deeply from the true events of the 1962 India-China war. The teaser reflects their valiance and brotherhood, paying homage to the courage of the heroes of Rezang La. It will premiere on November 21.