Next Article
Zubeen Garg's death probe: SIT orders 2nd post-mortem
Entertainment
Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg tragically died during a yacht party in Singapore on September 19.
His family wasn't convinced by the initial reports and filed a complaint, pushing the Assam CID to step in.
Now, a Special Investigating Team (SIT) is on the case, and a second post-mortem has been ordered to get clearer answers.
We want a thorough probe: Uncle
Police have filed FIRs against Garg's manager Siddharth and event organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta—both linked to the festival where he performed before his death.
Their homes were searched for evidence, and they've been called in for questioning by October 6.
Meanwhile, Garg's uncle Manoj says the family just wants justice: "We want a thorough probe into the circumstances of his death."