Karisma Kapoor's minimalist Navratri look is all things chic
Entertainment
Karisma Kapoor lit up Navratri 2025 in a vibrant yellow saree that balanced tradition with a modern twist.
The bold color matched the festive vibe and showed off her signature minimalist style, reminding everyone why she's still a fashion favorite.
She accessorized with potli bag and gajras
She kept it simple yet striking—delicate gold earrings and bangles for just enough sparkle, an embroidered golden potli bag, and comfy gold-toned heels.
Her hair was pulled back in a sleek bun with fresh gajras, while golden eyeshadow and maroon lipstick tied the whole look together.
Proof that sometimes less really is more.