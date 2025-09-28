'Private' to clash with 'Night Riders' at box office
Private, a Malayalam film starring Indrans and Meenakshi Anoop, is set to release in theaters on October 10.
Set on the outskirts of a Karnataka region, the story explores the unlikely bond between a reclusive man and a young woman seeking refuge.
The movie shares its release date with Night Riders, a horror-comedy featuring Mathew Thomas.
Private was originally planned for August but got pushed to October without any official reason.
Meet the team behind 'Private'
This marks Deepak Deon's first time directing—and he also wrote the screenplay.
The cast includes Annu Antony in a key supporting role.
Behind the scenes, Faisal Ali handles cinematography, Jaya Krishna is on editing duty, and Aswin Sathya composed the music.
Indrans (from Kerala Crime Files 2) and Anoop (known for Amar Akbar Anthony) bring some familiar faces to this heartfelt story.