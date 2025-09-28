'Private' to clash with 'Night Riders' at box office Entertainment Sep 28, 2025

Private, a Malayalam film starring Indrans and Meenakshi Anoop, is set to release in theaters on October 10.

Set on the outskirts of a Karnataka region, the story explores the unlikely bond between a reclusive man and a young woman seeking refuge.

The movie shares its release date with Night Riders, a horror-comedy featuring Mathew Thomas.

Private was originally planned for August but got pushed to October without any official reason.