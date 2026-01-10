'Seinfeld' director, producer Tom Cherones dies at 86
What's the story
Tom Cherones, the Emmy-winning director and producer of Seinfeld, has passed away at the age of 86. He died on Monday (local time) at his home in Florence, Oregon, after a battle with Alzheimer's disease, a representative confirmed. Born on September 11, 1939, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Cherones was an alumnus of the University of New Mexico and the University of Alabama.
Career beginnings
Cherones's early career and transition to Hollywood
Cherones began his career in educational television while studying at UA. He later produced and directed programs for WQED in Pittsburgh before moving to Hollywood in 1975. His first job in the industry was working as a production manager on General Hospital. He made his television directing debut with the 1986 CBS comedy My Sister Sam episode Babes in the Woods.
Seinfeld legacy
Cherones's iconic work on 'Seinfeld'
Cherones joined Seinfeld in 1990 as a director and producer, working on a total of 85 episodes over the first five seasons. He won a Directors Guild of America Award for directing The Contest episode in 1993, which is ranked among the greatest TV episodes of all time. Several other episodes directed by him are considered highlights of the series, such as The Chinese Restaurant and The Parking Garage.
Career transition
Cherones's departure from 'Seinfeld' and other notable works
Cherones left Seinfeld after the fifth season at Jerry Seinfeld's request. He was succeeded by Andy Ackerman as lead director. Apart from Seinfeld, he also helmed 56 episodes of NewsRadio and worked on Welcome Back Kotter, Caroline in the City, Annie McGuire, and Ellen. In 2003, he was inducted into the Alabama Stage and Screen Hall of Fame and taught a film production course at the University of Alabama from 2002-2014.