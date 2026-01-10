'Seinfeld' director, producer Tom Cherones dies at 86

Tom Cherones, the Emmy -winning director and producer of Seinfeld, has passed away at the age of 86. He died on Monday (local time) at his home in Florence, Oregon, after a battle with Alzheimer's disease, a representative confirmed. Born on September 11, 1939, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Cherones was an alumnus of the University of New Mexico and the University of Alabama.

Career beginnings Cherones's early career and transition to Hollywood Cherones began his career in educational television while studying at UA. He later produced and directed programs for WQED in Pittsburgh before moving to Hollywood in 1975. His first job in the industry was working as a production manager on General Hospital. He made his television directing debut with the 1986 CBS comedy My Sister Sam episode Babes in the Woods.

Seinfeld legacy Cherones's iconic work on 'Seinfeld' Cherones joined Seinfeld in 1990 as a director and producer, working on a total of 85 episodes over the first five seasons. He won a Directors Guild of America Award for directing The Contest episode in 1993, which is ranked among the greatest TV episodes of all time. Several other episodes directed by him are considered highlights of the series, such as The Chinese Restaurant and The Parking Garage.