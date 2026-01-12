Selena Gomez's Golden Globes gown took 320 hours to make!
What's the story
Selena Gomez made a stunning appearance at the Golden Globe Awards, held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles. The singer-actor wore a custom-made Chanel dress that reportedly took over 320 hours to create. The black bustier gown was adorned with around 200 embroidered elements and featured feathers, silk chiffon, and silk organza.
Details
Gomez's gown featured V-shaped back and Chanel jewelry
The strapless gown had a V-shaped back, showcasing Gomez's rose tattoo. She accessorized her look with Chanel jewelry, including large diamond-encrusted earrings and multiple rings. The black slingbacks she wore were only visible when she lifted the floor-length dress to walk down the red carpet.
Look
Gomez's look was completed with a glamorous bob hairstyle
Gomez, who was nominated for her role in Only Murders in the Building, also sported a glamorous bob hairstyle. She painted her nails black and wore classic red lipstick. Her husband, music producer Benny Blanco, joined her on the red carpet wearing a black suit with an unbuttoned shirt and a statement brooch. He also donned diamond-encrusted loafers.
Past choices
Gomez's history of choosing Chanel for red carpet events
Gomez has a history of choosing Chanel for her red carpet appearances. She wore a tweed skirt from the French label to the Academy Women's Luncheon in 2024 and a navy two-piece at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019. Her latest look was another example of her affinity for Chanel's women's tailoring.