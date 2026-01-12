Selena Gomez's Golden Globes gown took  320 hours to make! 

Selena Gomez made a stunning appearance at the Golden Globe Awards , held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles. The singer-actor wore a custom-made Chanel dress that reportedly took over 320 hours to create. The black bustier gown was adorned with around 200 embroidered elements and featured feathers, silk chiffon, and silk organza.

Details Gomez's gown featured V-shaped back and Chanel jewelry The strapless gown had a V-shaped back, showcasing Gomez's rose tattoo. She accessorized her look with Chanel jewelry, including large diamond-encrusted earrings and multiple rings. The black slingbacks she wore were only visible when she lifted the floor-length dress to walk down the red carpet.

Look Gomez's look was completed with a glamorous bob hairstyle Gomez, who was nominated for her role in Only Murders in the Building, also sported a glamorous bob hairstyle. She painted her nails black and wore classic red lipstick. Her husband, music producer Benny Blanco, joined her on the red carpet wearing a black suit with an unbuttoned shirt and a statement brooch. He also donned diamond-encrusted loafers.