'Sena' features real-life ex-RAW officer Lucky Bisht in cameo Entertainment Aug 22, 2025

Lucky Bisht, who once protected PM Modi and worked with RAW, is now on screen with his first acting role in the web series 'Sena - Guardians of the Nation.' His real-life military background brings extra authenticity to his cameo.

The show, now streaming on MX Player, follows Kartik Sharma as he pursues his dream of joining the Indian Army—even when his dad isn't on board.