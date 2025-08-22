'Sena' features real-life ex-RAW officer Lucky Bisht in cameo
Lucky Bisht, who once protected PM Modi and worked with RAW, is now on screen with his first acting role in the web series 'Sena - Guardians of the Nation.' His real-life military background brings extra authenticity to his cameo.
The show, now streaming on MX Player, follows Kartik Sharma as he pursues his dream of joining the Indian Army—even when his dad isn't on board.
Bisht on working with TVF
Directed by Abhinav Anand and produced by The Viral Fever, 'Sena' stars Vikram Singh Chauhan in the lead, with Yashpal Sharma and Shirley Setia.
Bisht's experience with elite forces like NSG and SPG adds realism to the series.
The script highlights themes like duty and sacrifice, and Bisht mentioned, "Everyone showed respect and warmth. The atmosphere was friendly and light-hearted, which made the work even easier and enjoyable."