Sengupta returns as Inspector Ayan in 'Bohurupi: The Golden Daku'
Entertainment
Jisshu U Sengupta is back, this time as Inspector Ayan Banerjee in Bohurupi: The Golden Daku, the sequel to Bohurupi.
Teaming up again with directors Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee (the folks behind Posto and Baba Baby O), Jisshu's first look (rocking a police uniform, aviators, and a motorcycle) was dropped during Rath Yatra, giving fans a taste of his tough new persona.
Mukherjee links film to Rath Yatra
The reveal has definitely set the tone for an intense new chapter.
Director Mukherjee shared, "Remembering Lord Jagannath on the auspicious day of Rath Yatra, we have begun our journey."
This film promises plenty of action and drama around Inspector Banerjee, and fans are already buzzing for its release.