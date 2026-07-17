Sengupta returns as Inspector Ayan in 'Bohurupi: The Golden Daku'

Jisshu U Sengupta is back, this time as Inspector Ayan Banerjee in Bohurupi: The Golden Daku, the sequel to Bohurupi.

Teaming up again with directors Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee (the folks behind Posto and Baba Baby O), Jisshu's first look (rocking a police uniform, aviators, and a motorcycle) was dropped during Rath Yatra, giving fans a taste of his tough new persona.