Serkis defends all white cast for 'The Hunt for Gollum'

Andy Serkis, who is taking the lead for The Hunt for Gollum, has addressed backlash about its all-white cast.

He explained that the casting follows Tolkien's original vision inspired by Norse mythology, saying, "The Shire feels very, very much like a very, very white, you know... They're not very concerned about what goes on beyond the borders of The Shire, but they know they don't want people coming in."

While Serkis acknowledged the criticism, he added, "But I don't think we will be doing a politically correct just-casting-for the sake-of-casting-and-ticking-boxes version of the film," but stated he would address it where relevant.