Serkis defends all white cast for 'The Hunt for Gollum'
Andy Serkis, who is taking the lead for The Hunt for Gollum, has addressed backlash about its all-white cast.
He explained that the casting follows Tolkien's original vision inspired by Norse mythology, saying, "The Shire feels very, very much like a very, very white, you know... They're not very concerned about what goes on beyond the borders of The Shire, but they know they don't want people coming in."
While Serkis acknowledged the criticism, he added, "But I don't think we will be doing a politically correct just-casting-for the sake-of-casting-and-ticking-boxes version of the film," but stated he would address it where relevant.
'The Hunt for Gollum' cast
The Hunt for Gollum explores the 17-year gap between Bilbo's birthday and Frodo leaving the Shire. It centers on Aragorn and Gandalf searching for Gollum before Sauron finds out where the One Ring is hidden.
The cast features familiar faces like Elijah Wood and Ian McKellen alongside Kate Winslet, Jamie Dornan, Anna Taylor-Joy, Leo Woodall, and Lee Pace.
More casting news is expected soon as fans look forward to this next chapter in Middle-earth.