Sesh and Thakur's 'Dacoit' arrives on Prime Video June 5 Entertainment Jun 03, 2026

Missed it in theaters? Dacoit, the romantic action thriller starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, is coming to Prime Video on June 5.

The story follows a convict (Sesh) out for revenge after being betrayed by his partner (Thakur).

Sesh shared the news online with the line, Pyaar mein Badla ya Pyaar se Badla #Dacoit in #Hindi on June 5th., setting the tone for this intense ride.