Sesh and Thakur's 'Dacoit' arrives on Prime Video June 5
Missed it in theaters? Dacoit, the romantic action thriller starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, is coming to Prime Video on June 5.
The story follows a convict (Sesh) out for revenge after being betrayed by his partner (Thakur).
Sesh shared the news online with the line, Pyaar mein Badla ya Pyaar se Badla #Dacoit in #Hindi on June 5th., setting the tone for this intense ride.
'Dacoit' features Deo debut, divides critics
Dacoit brings together a solid supporting cast (Anurag Kashyap, Zayn Marie Khan, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, and Sunil) and marks Shaneil Deo's directorial debut under Annapurna Studios.
While critics were divided, actor Nani called it a "True BLOCKBUSTER with all heart. #DACOIT WHAT A FILM! Just don't miss this theatrical experience...", especially praising Sesh and Thakur's performances and the film's style.