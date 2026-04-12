Sesh's 'Dacoit' grosses ₹15.81cr in India in 2 days

Deo directed 'Dacoit' ₹24.81cr worldwide

Dacoit isn't just winning at home: it's made ₹9 crore overseas so far, bringing its worldwide total to an impressive ₹24.81 crore in two days.

Directed by Shaneil Deo (who co-wrote with Sesh), the film is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and co-presented by Suniel Narang under Annapurna Studios.