Sesh's 'Dacoit' grosses ₹15.81cr in India in 2 days
Entertainment
Adivi Sesh's latest film Dacoit is off to a strong start, pulling in ₹7 crore on day two and reaching ₹15.81 crore gross in India after just two days.
With Mrunal Thakur playing a key betrayer and Anurag Kashyap also starring, the movie seems to be catching everyone's attention.
Deo directed 'Dacoit' ₹24.81cr worldwide
Dacoit isn't just winning at home: it's made ₹9 crore overseas so far, bringing its worldwide total to an impressive ₹24.81 crore in two days.
Directed by Shaneil Deo (who co-wrote with Sesh), the film is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and co-presented by Suniel Narang under Annapurna Studios.