Sethupathi's 'Baththa' opens with ₹1.73Cr gross 1st day in India
Entertainment
Vijay Sethupathi's film, Baththa, opened to a strong response, earning ₹1.50 crore net on its first day in India.
Released across 1,337 shows, the action-comedy drama pulled in 129,524 footfalls and grossed ₹1.73 crore overall.
'Baththa' posts ₹1.50Cr from Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu led the way with ₹1.50 crore of the total earnings, while Karnataka and Kerala added ₹10 lakh each, and APTG pitched in ₹3 lakh.
The movie had a 24% average occupancy on opening day: night shows were especially popular at 43.82%.
Set in the mid-1980s, Baththa follows an unexpected meeting between a schoolboy and a gangster, promising plenty of retro vibes and quirky moments.