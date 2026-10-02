Sethupathi's 'Baththa' opens with ₹1.73Cr gross 1st day in India

Tamil Nadu led the way with ₹1.50 crore of the total earnings, while Karnataka and Kerala added ₹10 lakh each, and APTG pitched in ₹3 lakh.

The movie had a 24% average occupancy on opening day: night shows were especially popular at 43.82%.

Set in the mid-1980s, Baththa follows an unexpected meeting between a schoolboy and a gangster, promising plenty of retro vibes and quirky moments.