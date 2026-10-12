Did SEVENTEEN's Mingyu visit Spain amid military service?
What's the story
Mingyu, a member of the popular K-pop group SEVENTEEN, is facing criticism after photos allegedly showing him in Spain surfaced online. The controversy has raised questions about his eligibility to travel abroad while serving as a social service worker in South Korea's alternative military duty program. While some fans have defended his privacy, others have questioned whether he followed all necessary protocols for international travel.
Official confirmation
PLEDIS yet to comment on Mingyu's alleged overseas trip
PLEDIS Entertainment, the agency representing SEVENTEEN, confirmed on September 10 that Mingyu had begun his alternative military service as a social service agent.
However, they have not yet issued an official statement regarding the alleged travel or whether it was authorized.
This lack of clarity has fueled speculation and accusations that Mingyu may be evading his military duties.
Travel rules
What does South Korean law say about international travel?
Under South Korea's Military Service Act, social service agents on active duty must obtain permission from the relevant Military Manpower Administration authority before traveling abroad.
This includes following specific procedures for applications and obtaining recommendations from their service institution if necessary.
Therefore, a sanctioned trip abroad does not automatically violate military service regulations; what matters is whether Mingyu received approval and adhered to the authorized dates of travel.
Legal implications
If guilty, what are the consequences for Mingyu?
If the rapper is found guilty of unauthorized international travel, the consequences could be severe.
The Military Service Act states, per Times Now, that such an offense may result in a prison sentence of up to three years. If the violation was committed with intent to evade or reduce military service obligations, the punishment could increase to between one and five years.
However, these are general legal provisions and not specific to Mingyu's case.
Next steps
What's next for Mingyu?
The focus now remains on whether the alleged trip had proper approval.
A statement from PLEDIS or clarification from authorities could help resolve this issue.
Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN is a 13-member boy group and currently comes under the aegis of HYBE.
Separately, this news comes days after another K-pop star, Song Min-ho aka Mino, was given a suspended jail term for violating the country's military service law.