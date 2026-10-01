K-pop star gets suspended jail term for violating military law
What's the story
A South Korean court has sentenced K-pop singer Song Min-ho aka Mino to a suspended one-year prison term for violating the country's military service law. The 33-year-old member of boy band Winner was found guilty of being absent from his social service duties at a community center in Seoul between 2023 and 2024. In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve at least 18 months in the military or be assigned as social service personnel (for health reasons).
Case details
Mino had 102 unauthorized absences
The court found that Mino had 102 unauthorized absences during his 21-month service as a social service agent.
The sentence, which was handed down on Thursday, is suspended for two years. This means he can avoid serving time in prison if he doesn't commit any offense during the probation period of two years.
The court emphasized that military service is a duty to be performed "faithfully," and social service agents are "no exception."
Inquiry initiated
Investigation into Mino's absences was launched in 2024
An investigation into Mino was launched soon after his discharge in 2024, following reports of his frequent absences from social service duties and excessive sick leave.
His supervisor at the social service center was also given a suspended jail sentence for aiding him in evading his duties, including falsifying records to make it appear as if Mino had reported to work.
Public debate
Many celebrities have been penalized similarly
The enlistment of South Korea's entertainers has long been a subject of national public debate.
Gangnam Style singer Psy had to enlist twice after a Seoul court ruled he had neglected his duties by continuing his professional activities during his first national service stint.
Steve Yoo, one of the country's biggest pop stars in the 1990s and early 2000s, allegedly obtained US citizenship to evade military service in 2002. He was barred from entering the country.
Artist's response
Mino apologizes to fans, expresses regret over actions
Ahead of the ruling, Mino expressed regret over his actions and apologized to his fans.
However, he didn't answer a question about whether he would re-enlist to serve the mandatory duty.
The evasion of military service in South Korea attracts intense public backlash and legal consequences, despite the overall consensus that going on a hiatus often threatens careers in the fast-moving pop music industry.