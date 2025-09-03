Shaan calls AI voice cloning of veteran singers 'cruel'

Renowned Bollywood singer Shaan has come out against the growing trend of using artificial intelligence (AI) to clone the voices of legendary singers for new songs and covers. Speaking to ANI, he called this practice "cruel" and the wrong way to remember late artists like Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi. He also criticized audiences for comparing AI-generated songs with original tracks by these iconic singers.

Authenticity concerns 'What they sang in the '40s...' Shaan expressed his disapproval of the AI song voice swap trend, where late singers are reimagined using AI tools for new tracks. He said, "I find this AI very cruel when they try to produce songs like 'Yeh gaana agar Kishore da gaate, yeh gaana agar Mohammed Rafi gaate (If this song was sung by....)." "What they sang in the '40s, what they sang in the '60s, and what they sang in the '80s, were very different."

Dynamic singing Singer emphasizes on dynamic singers' voices The Chand Sifarish singer added, "It is wrong that you make that song sound like they would sing it like that. Not necessary." He emphasized the inappropriateness of altering the voice of a dynamic singer through technology. "You can't AI a person whose singing has been so dynamic. So it's wrong that you take the tone of any four songs and make tons of tracks and covers with that," he said.

Original tracks Shaan urges audience not to listen to AI tracks Shaan asked music lovers not to listen to AI-generated tracks but rather enjoy the original songs sung by Kumar during his time. "The audience is so silly, they're even comparing it with them." "I'm just saying they shouldn't do this AI," he said. "But the new generation has heard Kishore Kumar's voice in Saiyaara or some other thing. That is not fair, man."