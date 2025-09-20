Deepika Padukone confirms 'King'; pens heartfelt note for SRK
What's the story
Actor Deepika Padukone has finally confirmed her participation in King. The announcement comes just days after she exited the Kalki 2898 AD sequel. Taking to Instagram, Padukone shared a photo of her holding hands with Shah Rukh Khan and wrote an emotional note. "The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success."
Social media post
Ranveer Singh's reaction to Padukone's post
In her post, Padukone added, "I couldn't agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I've made since. And that's probably why we're back making our 6th movie together? #king #day1." Her husband-actor Ranveer Singh also reacted to the post with a comment saying, "Bestest Besties! (Halo face, nazar amulet and red heart emojis)." The duo has previously worked together in Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, Chennai Express, Jawan, and Pathaan.
Career move
Why Padukone exited 'Kalki 2898 AD'
Padukone's return to the sets of King comes after Vyjayanthi Movies announced her exit from Kalki 2898 AD. The production house stated that they decided to part ways with Padukone after "careful consideration," adding that a film like Kalki deserves a higher level of "commitment." Padukone starred in the first part alongside Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.
New project
More about 'King'
King, directed by Siddharth Anand, is a star-studded affair with Suhana Khan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, and Jaideep Ahlawat. Padukone's role in King is reportedly not a cameo but a full-fledged one. Meanwhile, Padukone will also be seen in Allu Arjun and Atlee's untitled next, currently on floors.