Deepika Padukone to star in 'King'

Deepika Padukone confirms 'King'; pens heartfelt note for SRK

By Isha Sharma 09:16 am Sep 20, 202509:16 am

What's the story

Actor Deepika Padukone has finally confirmed her participation in King. The announcement comes just days after she exited the Kalki 2898 AD sequel. Taking to Instagram, Padukone shared a photo of her holding hands with Shah Rukh Khan and wrote an emotional note. "The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success."