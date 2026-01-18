SRK flaunts rare ₹15cr Rolex watch at Joy Awards

The luxury watch is made of solid 18-carat white gold, giving it a refined appearance, according to Bollywood Hungama. The traditional tachymeter bezel has been replaced with 36 baguette-cut blue sapphires in a gradient design. The silver sheen obsidian dial changes color from deep gray to black based on light, while the case is adorned with 54 brilliant-cut diamonds on the lugs and crown guards.

Awards

Several international celebrities attended the event

The Daytona Blue Sapphire is a rare sighting and has never been part of Rolex's regular showroom catalog. At the event, Khan spoke warmly about his experience in Saudi Arabia and said, "To know that people like my work here is very heartening, respectful and dignified." The Joy Awards 2026 also saw international stars like Katy Perry, Lee Jung-Jae, Lee Byung-hun, and Djimon Hounsou in attendance. Khan, last seen in Dunki, is currently working on King, directed by Siddharth Anand.