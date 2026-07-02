Shah Rukh Khan inaugurates LA Knight Riders's cricket stadium
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his Knight Riders Group (KRG) have inaugurated a state-of-the-art cricket stadium in Los Angeles, California. The venue, named the Knight Riders Cricket Ground, is a major step for the sport's growth in the US. It will also host matches during the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. The stadium is located in Pomona, LA, and has been built by KRG and Major League Cricket (MLC).
Emotional moment
'What started as a dream...'
Khan, who co-owns the Los Angeles Knight Riders franchise, took to Instagram to express his happiness. He called the stadium a dream come true and a new home for the LA Knight Riders. "What started as a dream... turns into reality today. Welcoming you all to the Knight Riders Cricket Ground, LA."
Upcoming events
Features of the stadium
The Knight Riders Cricket Ground hosted its first-ever competitive cricket match on Wednesday between LA Knight Riders and Washington Freedom. The venue will also serve as the official home ground for the Los Angeles Knight Riders, who are gearing up for their first home fixture in Major League Cricket. The stadium features state-of-the-art training facilities, locker rooms, dedicated parking, luxury suites, concessions, field lighting, and an international-grade pitch.
Acknowledgment
Khan extends his gratitude
Khan also thanked Jay Shah, the International Cricket Council (ICC), and Sanjog Gupta for their support in this ambitious project. "This is for LA, for cricket fans across the globe, and for the Knight Riders family." "Believe in Purple and Gold. Welcome to the home of LA Knight Riders," he added.