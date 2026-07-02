The stadium is located in Pomona, LA

Shah Rukh Khan inaugurates LA Knight Riders's cricket stadium

By Apoorva Rastogi 01:48 pm Jul 02, 202601:48 pm

What's the story

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his Knight Riders Group (KRG) have inaugurated a state-of-the-art cricket stadium in Los Angeles, California. The venue, named the Knight Riders Cricket Ground, is a major step for the sport's growth in the US. It will also host matches during the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. The stadium is located in Pomona, LA, and has been built by KRG and Major League Cricket (MLC).