Shah Rukh Khan confirms 'King' isn't getting delayed

Khan shared his excitement about King, saying, "Everything in #King...worked very hard to entertain as many as possible. The action the songs the actors and of course my hair (sic)!!!"

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is an action thriller that has been much awaited not just because it's Khan's first film since 2023 but also due to its cast-Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and Abhishek Bachchan.

Moreover, Khan's daughter Suhana will mark her big-screen debut with King.