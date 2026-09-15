Shah Rukh Khan confirms 'King' isn't getting delayed
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has confirmed that his upcoming film King will not be postponed and is set to release on December 24. The actor made this announcement during an 'Ask Me Anything' session on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. He also revealed that he had suffered a few injuries while shooting for the film, which caused some delays in the schedule.
Injury update
Injuries caused delays, but everything is now on track
During the session, a fan asked Khan for an update on King. He replied, "Ab picture hi dekho na! Tarsa nahi raha join acchhi wali bana raha hoon.... ke Dil ko tasalli mile.... Sab ayega... 24th Dec se pehle (sic)."
In response to another query, he disclosed that he had sustained several injuries during filming, which led to frequent interruptions in the schedule. However, he assured fans that everything is now on track with nearly all work completed.
Film details
Khan's excitement for 'King'
Khan shared his excitement about King, saying, "Everything in #King...worked very hard to entertain as many as possible. The action the songs the actors and of course my hair (sic)!!!"
Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is an action thriller that has been much awaited not just because it's Khan's first film since 2023 but also due to its cast-Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and Abhishek Bachchan.
Moreover, Khan's daughter Suhana will mark her big-screen debut with King.